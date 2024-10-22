Arizona man accused of threatening Donald Trump Jr., Charlie Kirk

article

A man accused of making online threats towards Donald Trump Jr. and conservative political activist Charlie Kirk while they were in the Valley for a campaign rally has been arrested.

Daniel Ashpes, 24, was taken into custody on Oct. 17, after Tempe Police say detectives "were notified of threatening messages sent in response to an automated mass-messaging system asking for an RSVP to the Turning Point rally at a Tempe hotel."

"TPD’s Threat Mitigation Unit launched an immediate investigation and developed probable cause for Ashpes’ arrest that same day. In an interview with detectives, Ashpes admitted to sending the messages," police said.

Ashpes was booked into jail and is accused of threatening to cause physical injury to another person and using a phone to threaten or intimidate.