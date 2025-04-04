Expand / Collapse search

3 prisoners dead in Tucson; Man drivers off overpass on Interstate 10 in Phoenix | Nightly Roundup

Published  April 4, 2025 6:55pm MST
PHOENIX - From three inmates left dead after an altercation at an Arizona prison to a driver who crashed off an I-10 overpass, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Friday, April 4, 2025.

1. 3 inmates dead at Tucson prison

3 inmates dead following altercation at Arizona prison

Three inmates died during an altercation on Friday at a Tucson prison, officials said.

2. Man drives over Interstate 10 overpass

Man drives off I-10 overpass, crashes into median

The westbound lanes of Interstate 10 in Phoenix are back open after authorities say a Glendale man drove off the freeway and crashed into the median below.

3. Driver tests positive for marijuana following I-10 bus crash

Driver who caused I-10 school bus crash tested positive for marijuana: DPS

Nicolas Rodriguez tested positive for marijuana following a crash involving a school bus on I-10 in Marana, DPS said. Three people were seriously hurt, including one person who had to have their hand amputated.

4. Russell Brand charged with rape

Russell Brand charged with rape, sexual assault

Comedian Russell Brand is facing multiple rape and sexual assault charges.

5. Ford Motor Company offers employee pricing across the board

Ford Motor Company will offer employee pricing to all US shoppers

Ford is temporarily offering U.S. customers access to the company's employee pricing, citing "uncertain times" and the "complexities of a changing economy."

Also, your weather forecast for tonight

Arizona weather forecast: Temps warming up into the 80s this weekend

A cool Friday in the Valley before temps warm back up into the 80s this weekend.

