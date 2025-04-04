3 prisoners dead in Tucson; Man drivers off overpass on Interstate 10 in Phoenix | Nightly Roundup

article

From three inmates left dead after an altercation at an Arizona prison to a driver who crashed off an I-10 overpass, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Friday, April 4, 2025.

1. 3 inmates dead at Tucson prison

Featured article

2. Man drives over Interstate 10 overpass

Featured article

3. Driver tests positive for marijuana following I-10 bus crash

Featured article

4. Russell Brand charged with rape

Featured article

5. Ford Motor Company offers employee pricing across the board

Featured article

Also, your weather forecast for tonight