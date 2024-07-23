Kidnapped woman dies after jumping out of moving car in Tucson, boyfriend arrested: sheriff

A man is accused of murder after authorities say he kidnapped his girlfriend, and she died after jumping out of a moving car during a pursuit in Tucson.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department says deputies on July 20 responded to Catalina Highway and Melpomene Way after a woman called 911 saying her boyfriend had taken drugs, was driving toward Mount Lemmon and would not let her out of the vehicle.

Deputies located the car, but the driver would not pull over. A pursuit ensued, and eventually, the woman jumped out of the car.

The woman was critically injured and was taken to a hospital where she later died. She was not identified.

William Holloway

PCSD says the driver, 36-year-old William Holloway, was arrested after his car got a flat tire.

Holloway was booked into jail and is accused of first-degree murder, kidnapping and unlawful flight.

Map of Mount Lemmon