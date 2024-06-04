Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from WED 10:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
5
Excessive Heat Warning
from THU 10:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Excessive Heat Warning
from WED 10:00 AM MST until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Air Quality Alert
until TUE 9:00 PM MST, Pinal County
Air Quality Alert
until WED 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

Chad Daybell trial aftermath; Southwest raising fees | Nightly Roundup

By
Updated  June 4, 2024 6:35pm MST
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - From the aftermath of the Chad Daybell murder trial to an unlikely friendship that is warming hearts locally, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Tuesday, June 4, 2024.

1. Gilbert Goons latest

Gilbert Goons gang member sentenced for attack

19-year-old Deleon Haynes, who is associated with the 'Gilbert Goons' street gang, has been sentenced in connection with an attack that happened last year outside a fast food chain in Gilbert.

2. Aftermath of Chad Daybell murder trial

Chad Daybell: Jurors, prosecutor reflect on guilty verdict and death sentence
Days after the so-called 'Doomsday Prophet" Chad Daybell was found guilty of murder and sentenced to death, two jurors, along with the prosecutor, are talking about the complex case and their experience during the trial.

3. A heartwarming friendship in the East Valley

Unlikely friendship between boy and garbage truck driver captures hearts
A story of an unexpected friendship and a random act of kindness has enthralled a Gilbert community, and the online community too.

4. Search underway for driver after high-speed incident

YCSO looking for driver who fled from deputy at high speed
The driver, according to YCSO, was driving aggressively around traffic at one point at an estimated speed of 150+ miles per hour at one point, in an effort to escape from a deputy.

5. Some flyers to soon pay more with this company

Southwest raises fees for EarlyBird check-in, Upgraded Boarding
Southwest increased the price range of certain perks that allow passengers to board sooner and better pick their preferred seat.

Also, your weather forecast for tonight

5 p.m. Weather Forecast - 6/4/24