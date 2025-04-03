Phoenix area man accused of murder; abandoned dog finds 'furever' home | Nightly Roundup

article
PHOENIX - From an 18-year-old's arrest in the East Valley in connection with a murder case to an abandoned dog that has found his ‘furever’ home, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Thursday, April 3, 2025.
1. Pup who was pushed out of a car finds ‘furever’ home
We have a happy update about a dog that was seen in a heartbreaking video being abandoned in Surprise last month. Benji, a 2-year-old chihuahua, was adopted by a Surprise Police officer.
2. Dog owner accused of manslaughter after deadly attack
The attack, according to officials with the Pima County Sheriff's Department, involved about five dogs that were owned by a 60-year-old man.
3. 18-year-old Valley man accused of murder
Devin Moll, 18, is accused of shooting and killing 23-year-old Gavin Wadzinski near Thomas and Recker Roads last year.
4. Crash leaves Phoenix motorcyclist wounded
A motorcyclist is in extremely critical condition after a Phoenix crash on Thursday afternoon near 75th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road.
5. ASU international students had visas revoked
Eight international students at ASU had their visas revoked, putting them at risk of deportation.
Also, your weather forecast for tonight
While the first storm system will exit by Thursday morning, a new one approaches throughout the day Thursday and arrives by Friday.