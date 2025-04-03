Phoenix area man accused of murder; abandoned dog finds 'furever' home | Nightly Roundup

article

From an 18-year-old's arrest in the East Valley in connection with a murder case to an abandoned dog that has found his ‘furever’ home, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Thursday, April 3, 2025.

1. Pup who was pushed out of a car finds ‘furever’ home

Featured article

2. Dog owner accused of manslaughter after deadly attack

Featured article

3. 18-year-old Valley man accused of murder

Featured article

4. Crash leaves Phoenix motorcyclist wounded

Featured article

5. ASU international students had visas revoked

Featured article

Also, your weather forecast for tonight