Deadly Navajo parade crash suspect IDed; Pilot reports UFO beside jet | Nightly Roundup

Man charged in connection with deadly Navajo Nation parade crash; chain restaurant owner accused of running human trafficking operation; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Wednesday, December 24, 2025.

1. Pat Finn remembered

Pat Finn, an actor and comedian well-known for roles on several hit television shows, has died at the age of 60.

A Look Back:

Finn had recurring roles on "Murphy Brown," "3rd Rock from the Sun" and "Ed." He played the character Bill Norwood on the ABC sitcom "The Middle" from 2010 to 2018, and also gained popularity for his role as Dr. Roger on "Friends" and Joe Mayo on "Seinfeld."

2. Pilot reports UFO beside jet

The pilot of a private plane reportedly made an eerie discovery while flying thousands of feet over the Eastern US.

What we know:

A newly resurfaced video that has been shared on YouTube reveals the head-scratching moment the pilot radioed to the ground team at a Rhode Island airport regarding a mysterious small, silver cylinder hovering near the wing of his aircraft.

3. Phoenix area chain restaurant owner arrested

A Phoenix-area restaurant owner is facing federal charges for allegedly running a human trafficking operation to staff his businesses.

Dig deeper:

According to a criminal complaint filed in federal court, Yung Lau allegedly used a recruitment network in Mexico and Central America to find workers, paying them in cash and often below minimum wage.

4. Suspect in deadly Navajo parade crash IDed

Navajo Nation officials say a man has been charged in connection with the Dec. 22 deadly crash that happened during a holiday parade at Kayenta.

What they're saying:

Tribal prosecutors say 67-year-old Stanley Begay Jr. has been charged with Homicide by Vehicle. They also say due to federal law that places limitations on tribal courts, the suspect faces a one-year prison sentence.

5. What's open tomorrow?

Tomorrow is Christmas Day, and while many restaurants will be closed, not all of them will.

Why you should care:

Depending on the business and where you live, holiday hours may differ, but there are a number of restaurants that will help with your food needs tomorrow.

A look at your weather for tomorrow

