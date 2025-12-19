Man hurt in shooting involving Buckeye officers

The Brief A man in his 40s was shot during an altercation with Buckeye officers on Dec. 19. The shooting happened near Rainbow Road and Sundance Parkway. No officers were hurt.



A shooting involving Buckeye officers early Friday morning sent a man to the hospital.

What we know:

Buckeye Police say the shooting stemmed from a fight that happened at around 3:45 a.m.on Dec. 19 near Rainbow Road and Sundance Parkway.

When officers got to the scene, they encountered a man in his 40s who was armed with a gun. An altercation broke out, leading to the officer-involved shooting.

The man was shot in the arm and taken to a hospital. No officers were hurt.

Roads in the area were shut down to the public, but they have since been reopened.

What we don't know:

The man who was shot wasn't identified. No further details on what led up to the shooting were released by police.

What's next:

The Glendale Police Department is investigating the shooting as part of the West Valley Investigative Response Team.

Map of where the shooting happened