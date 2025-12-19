Man hurt in shooting involving Buckeye officers
BUCKEYE, Ariz. - A shooting involving Buckeye officers early Friday morning sent a man to the hospital.
What we know:
Buckeye Police say the shooting stemmed from a fight that happened at around 3:45 a.m.on Dec. 19 near Rainbow Road and Sundance Parkway.
When officers got to the scene, they encountered a man in his 40s who was armed with a gun. An altercation broke out, leading to the officer-involved shooting.
The man was shot in the arm and taken to a hospital. No officers were hurt.
Roads in the area were shut down to the public, but they have since been reopened.
What we don't know:
The man who was shot wasn't identified. No further details on what led up to the shooting were released by police.
What's next:
The Glendale Police Department is investigating the shooting as part of the West Valley Investigative Response Team.
Map of where the shooting happened
The Source: The Buckeye Police Department