Axon CEO says company will leave Arizona if SB 1543 fails to pass

The Brief Axon CEO Rick Smith says his company will leave Arizona if Senate Bill 1543 fails in the state legislature. A residential group stalled the building of Axon's new headquarters until it can be voted on in 2026. SB 1543 would allow Axon to bypass the election by creating a new zoning ordinance.



The CEO of Scottsdale's Axon says he will leave Arizona if a new bill fails to pass the state legislature.

This comes after a residential group named Taxpayers Against Awful Apartment Zoning Exemptions (TAAAZE) successfully stalled the building of the billion-dollar tech company's new global headquarters until residents can vote on it in the 2026 election.

Axon CEO Rick Smith says his board won't wait that long to start building. It's why he's pushing for Senate Bill 1543, which would allow Axon to bypass the election by creating a new zoning ordinance.

The ordinance would allow major companies that build corporate headquarters in Arizona to be entitled to build housing for its employees, and that's at the heart of the dispute – the 1,900 new apartments Axon wants to build south of the Loop 101 on Hayden Road.

"It’s not necessary for him to override the will of the Scottsdale voters and to basically put a thumb in their eye, when they have made it clear over the last couple of elections, both by who they elected, and by the referendums, that they don’t want another 2,000 apartments," said Bob Littlefield, of TAAAZE.

"We just need to get the politicians to start paying attention to the silent majority of people who support economic progress, who realize that high-paying jobs bring taxes that pay for infrastructure for schools and freeways and solve all the problems people worry about," Axon CEO Rick Smith said. "Driving us out of state, because people don’t want – basically what they’re saying is we don’t want more people coming to Arizona. We don’t want these jobs coming here because it’s going to bring more people and those people have to live somewhere. And I think that’s crazy."

Axon says the new headquarters would compete with tech campuses like Google and Apple, bringing 5,500 high-paying jobs, and contributing millions to the local economy.

In response, TAAAZE has organized a political action committee to fight the passing of SB 1543. If it fails, Axon says it will move to either Texas or Florida.