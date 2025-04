The Brief A car was found in a canal in Tempe. The single occupant of the car was able to get to safety before a rescue crew arrived.



A car ended up in a canal in Tempe on Thursday, April 3.

What we know:

According to Tempe Fire Medical, a water rescue was initiated, but the single occupant of the vehicle had already self-extricated.

The crash happened near Arizona Mills, just south of Loop 202.

Map of where the car was found: