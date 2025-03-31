Inmate accidently released from Pima County Adult Detention Complex
PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. - Deputies are looking for an inmate who was mistakenly released from Pima County Adult Detention Complex.
What we know:
It's the second time it's happened at that jail in just the past week. The sheriff's department says they are non-violent.
Inmate Christian Barrionuevo was released on March 28 when he should have been sent to the parole department. Deputies say they are looking for him.
Barrionuevo was in jail for a theft-related arrest, PCSD said.
Not the first occurrence:
Last week, on March 27, inmate Demetri Lopez was accidentally released instead of another inmate who shared the same last name. He was re-arrested on Sunday, March 30.
What you can do:
"Mr. Barrionuevo is considered non-violent, and efforts to locate him safely are ongoing. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to call 9-1-1 immediately," PCSD said.