Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from TUE 1:00 PM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Pima-South Central Pinal-Tohono Oodham Nation
9
Wind Advisory
from TUE 3:00 PM MST until WED 2:00 AM MST, Yuma County
Wind Advisory
from MON 3:00 PM MST until TUE 2:00 AM MST, Yuma County
Wind Advisory
from TUE 11:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow
Wind Advisory
from MON 12:00 PM MDT until TUE 8:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264, Black Mesa Area, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau
Wind Advisory
until TUE 2:00 AM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Northwest Plateau
Wind Advisory
from MON 11:00 AM MST until TUE 7:00 PM MST, White Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Western Mogollon Rim, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County
Wind Advisory
from MON 12:00 PM MDT until TUE 6:00 AM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward
Wind Advisory
from MON 11:00 AM MST until TUE 5:00 AM MST, Grand Canyon Country, Kaibab Plateau, Coconino Plateau

Inmate accidently released from Pima County Adult Detention Complex

By
Published  March 31, 2025 9:31pm MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

Pima County jail mistakenly frees inmate

The Brief

    • Christian Barrionuevo was accidently released from custody at the Pima County Adult Detention Complex.
    • This isn't the first time its happened – a week ago, Demetri Lopez was released after a mix-up with someone who has the same last name.
    • Lopez was found, but Barrionuevo is still missing.

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. - Deputies are looking for an inmate who was mistakenly released from Pima County Adult Detention Complex.

What we know:

It's the second time it's happened at that jail in just the past week. The sheriff's department says they are non-violent.

Inmate Christian Barrionuevo was released on March 28 when he should have been sent to the parole department. Deputies say they are looking for him.

Barrionuevo was in jail for a theft-related arrest, PCSD said.

Not the first occurrence:

Last week, on March 27, inmate Demetri Lopez was accidentally released instead of another inmate who shared the same last name. He was re-arrested on Sunday, March 30.

What you can do:

"Mr. Barrionuevo is considered non-violent, and efforts to locate him safely are ongoing. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to call 9-1-1 immediately," PCSD said.

The Source

  • The Pima County Sheriff's Department

Crime and Public SafetyPima County