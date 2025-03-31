Inmate accidently released from Pima County Adult Detention Complex

The Brief Christian Barrionuevo was accidently released from custody at the Pima County Adult Detention Complex. This isn't the first time its happened – a week ago, Demetri Lopez was released after a mix-up with someone who has the same last name. Lopez was found, but Barrionuevo is still missing.



Deputies are looking for an inmate who was mistakenly released from Pima County Adult Detention Complex.

What we know:

It's the second time it's happened at that jail in just the past week. The sheriff's department says they are non-violent.

Inmate Christian Barrionuevo was released on March 28 when he should have been sent to the parole department. Deputies say they are looking for him.

Barrionuevo was in jail for a theft-related arrest, PCSD said.

Not the first occurrence:

Last week, on March 27, inmate Demetri Lopez was accidentally released instead of another inmate who shared the same last name. He was re-arrested on Sunday, March 30.

What you can do:

"Mr. Barrionuevo is considered non-violent, and efforts to locate him safely are ongoing. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to call 9-1-1 immediately," PCSD said.