Football argument ends with murders; fireworks now legal to use in AZ, with restrictions | Morning News Brief

article

From when and where you can now use fireworks in Arizona to a shocking tragedy that began with an argument over football, here's a look at your top headlines for the morning of December 26, 2025.

1. Fireworks now legal to use across Arizona

As Arizonans look ahead to ringing in the new year, they can now start to celebrate using fireworks.

Dig deeper:

State law allows for fireworks use twice a year, around New Year’s and the Fourth of July. Fireworks can be used from Dec. 26 through Jan. 4 for the new year. However, you are not allowed to use them at certain times, and at certain places.

Read more

2. 2 dead following argument over football game

An argument over football ended with a horrific rampage in Florida, according to sheriffs.

What they're saying:

Investigators say Jason Kenney started yelling at his wife after she suggested he turn off the San Francisco 49ers football game. The man had been drinking throughout the night, and the argument escalated to the point where the wife told her 12-year-old son to call 911. The boy ran to a neighbor's house for help and that’s when he heard gunshots.

(Help is available. Call or text the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988.)

Read more

3. Popular painkiller offers little relief, study finds

(Getty)

A widely prescribed opioid painkiller showed limited effectiveness and increased risk of negative effects in a new analysis published in BMJ Evidence-Based Medicine.

The backstory:

The study examined tramadol, a common prescription opioid used to treat chronic pain. Tramadol has historically been perceived as a safer or less addictive opioid, which has contributed to its widespread use in chronic pain treatment, the study authors noted.

Read more

4. Trailer overturns on Far West Valley freeway

A crash involving an overturned trailer has resulted in traffic disruptions along a portion of I-10 west in the Far West Valley.

What we know:

According to a spokesperson with the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the trailer overturned in the area of I-10 and Miller Road.

Read more

5. Google's top 5 people searches of 2025 revealed

((CFOTO/Future Publishing via Getty Images))

Google’s annual trends report has revealed the names people searched for the most in 2025.

Big picture view:

The most-searched names on the report are people in politics and religion. Two of the names are associated with slain conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

Read more

A look at today's weather

Click here for full forecast