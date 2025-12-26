Overturned trailer spilled bricks onto I-10 in the far West Valley: ADOT
PHOENIX - A crash involving an overturned trailer has resulted in traffic disruptions along a portion of I-10 west in the Far West Valley.
What we know:
According to a spokesperson with the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the trailer overturned in the area of I-10 and Miller Road.
"The trailer was loaded with multiple pallets of bricks that spread onto the roadway and are still under the overturned trailer," read a portion of the statement.
On ADOT cameras, traffic was seen being restricted to one lane in the crash area.
What's next:
"It will take some time for the cleanup on this one," the DPS spokesperson wrote.
The Source: Information for this article was gathered from a statement released by the Arizona Department of Public Safety.