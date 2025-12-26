Overturned trailer spilled bricks onto I-10 in the far West Valley: ADOT

article

The Brief A crash involving an overturned trailer disrupted traffic along a portion of the I-10 on Dec. 26. The crash happened on the freeway's westbound lanes, near Miller Road.



A crash involving an overturned trailer has resulted in traffic disruptions along a portion of I-10 west in the Far West Valley.

What we know:

According to a spokesperson with the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the trailer overturned in the area of I-10 and Miller Road.

"The trailer was loaded with multiple pallets of bricks that spread onto the roadway and are still under the overturned trailer," read a portion of the statement.

On ADOT cameras, traffic was seen being restricted to one lane in the crash area.

What's next:

"It will take some time for the cleanup on this one," the DPS spokesperson wrote.