Gov. Hobbs' ties with group home firm under investigation; new mugshot for Chad Daybell | Nightly Roundup

By
Published  June 7, 2024 6:18pm MST
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - From an investigation involving Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs' ties with a group home operator within Arizona to a new mugshot of Chad Daybell, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Friday, June 7, 2024.

1. Gov. Hobbs' ties to group home operator under investigation

The Arizona Attorney General's Office is investigating ties between Governor Katie Hobbs and the operator of a group home for foster kids, amid reports that the firm made donations to the governor's inauguration fund and the Arizona Democratic Party before getting a large rate hike from the state.

2. New developments in Trump's New York criminal trial

The Facebook post says, "My cousin is a juror and says Trump is getting convicted! Thank you folks for all your hard work!!!!"

3. Man accused of murder in far East Valley crash

A man arrested in connection to a crash that left a young girl dead in Queen Creek is now accused of murder.

4. Arizona man indicted for allegedly shooting his parents

A man accused of shooting his parents last month at their Chandler home has been indicted for attempted murder.

5. New mugshot for ‘Doomsday Prophet’ Chad Daybell

Idaho authorities have released a new mugshot for Chad Daybell, the so-called "Doomsday Prophet," who has been sentenced to death for the murders of his wife's two children and his previous wife.

