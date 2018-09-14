Cory's Corner: Messy Fest
FOX 10's Cory McCloskey checks out Messy Fest in Queen Creek!
Cory's Corner: Schnepf Farms Peach Festival
FOX 10's Cory McCloskey gets a preview of this weekend's peach festival at Schnepf Farms in Queen Creek!
Cory's Corner: Steadfast Farm
FOX 10's Cory McCloskey checks out Steadfast Farm in Queen Creek.
Cory's Corner: Christmas Idea House
FOX 10's Cory McCloskey checks out the Christmas Idea House in Queen Creek.
Queen Creek Unified School District presents Lion King Jr.
FOX 10's Cory McCloskey gets a preview of the Lion King Jr. production in Queen Creek.
Authorities: Queen Creek woman faked cancer charity, took money
Authorities say they've arrested a Queen Creek woman accused of starting a fake cancer charity and bilking some of its money.
Queen Creek mother's mission to end Psoriasis stigma goes viral
A Queen Creek mother's mission to stop the stigma of Psoriasis has gone viral. FOX 10's Stephanie Olmo reports.
Non-soon or Monsoon? Depends on where you're at
For some, Monsoon 2017 has been rather quiet, while the opposite is true for others. FOX 10's Matt Galka reports.
MONSOON 2017: Heavy rain, flooding hits the East Valley
A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for parts of the Valley as we're heavy seeing rain on Monday morning.
Porn shown to students in one Queen Creek charter school class
Some students in one Queen Creek charter school had quite a surprise during class, when pornographic images appear, as a teacher was giving a presentation. FOX 10's Steve Krafft reports.
Neglected Cocker Spaniel found at Queen Creek home
Officials with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office announced Monday that deputies rescued a neglected Cocker Spaniel was rescued from a Queen Creek home. FOX 10's Ty Brennan reports.
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Elie Bouka teaches sportsmanship at local academy
Arizona Cardinals cornerback, Elie Bouka, teaches sportsmanship and a violence prevention program at American Leadership Academy. Fox 10's Stefania Okolie reports.
Minor injuries after collision involving police vehicle
The Gila River Police Department says one of its officers and another driver suffered minor injuries in a three-vehicle collision in Queen Creek in southeastern Maricopa County.
Back to School: Desert Mountain Elementary
FOX 10's Cory McCloskey heads to Desert Mountain Elementary school in Queen Creek. 3/8/17
Animal hoarding investigation: MCSO seizes 15 dogs from Queen Creek property
There's another possible animal hoarding case under investigation south of the Valley, in Queen Creek, where MCSO detectives removed dogs from what they call filthy conditions at a home there. FOX 10's Marcy Jones reports.
7 workers hurt in partial collapse of church in Queen Creek
Authorities say seven workers have been injured after a church that's under construction in Queen Creek partially collapsed. FOX 10's Nicole Garcia reports.