Preston Lord murder case: 7 suspects plead not guilty

Seven people arrested for the murder of East Valley teen Preston Lord have all pleaded not guilty.

Dominic Turner, 20, Taylor Sherman, 19, Talan Renner, 19, William Hines, 18, Jacob Meisner, 17, and Talyn Vigil, 17, pleaded not guilty during their arraignment hearing on March 13.

Of the six suspects, only five of them appeared in court. Officials say Hines refused transport, resulting in him not appearing in court. His attorneys were asked to enter a plea of not guilty.

The seventh suspect, 18-year-old Treston Billey, was arraigned on Thursday where he also pleaded not guilty.

Last week, Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell announced all seven suspects were indicted on first-degree murder and kidnapping charges related to Lord's death.

Lord, 16, was assaulted at a Queen Creek Halloween party on Oct. 28, 2023. He died two days later at a hospital.