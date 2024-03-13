Expand / Collapse search

Preston Lord murder case: 7 suspects plead not guilty

By and
Published 
Updated March 14, 2024 9:20AM
Teen Violence
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - Seven people arrested for the murder of East Valley teen Preston Lord have all pleaded not guilty.

Dominic Turner, 20, Taylor Sherman, 19, Talan Renner, 19, William Hines, 18, Jacob Meisner, 17, and Talyn Vigil, 17, pleaded not guilty during their arraignment hearing on March 13.

Of the six suspects, only five of them appeared in court. Officials say Hines refused transport, resulting in him not appearing in court. His attorneys were asked to enter a plea of not guilty.

The seventh suspect, 18-year-old Treston Billey, was arraigned on Thursday where he also pleaded not guilty.

Preston Lord murder: 7th suspect pleads not guilty

Treston Billey, 18, was in court on March 14 for an arraignment hearing where he pleaded not guilty to the murder of Preston Lord.

Last week, Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell announced all seven suspects were indicted on first-degree murder and kidnapping charges related to Lord's death. 

Lord, 16, was assaulted at a Queen Creek Halloween party on Oct. 28, 2023. He died two days later at a hospital.

Preston Lord murder: What we know about the case following the suspects' indictments

More details have emerged in the Preston Lord murder case after seven people were indicted in connection with the East Valley teen's death in October 2023. Here's what to know about what we have learned so far, and what could be next for the case and the suspects.