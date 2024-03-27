$3.7M lottery ticket sold at Queen Creek grocery store

While no one in Arizona won the Mega Millions jackpot on Tuesday, one lucky person who bought a lottery ticket at an East Valley grocery store hit it big!

A Triple Twist jackpot ticket worth $3,796,773 for the March 26 drawing was sold at a Fry's Marketplace, located at 25105 S. Ellsworth Road in Queen Creek.

The winning numbers were 1, 3, 9, 13, 21 and 22.

One lucky person in New Jersey took home the $1.13 billion Mega Millions jackpot, the eighth-largest lottery prize in U.S. history.

The winning numbers were 7, 11, 22, 29, 38, and a Mega Ball 4.

There were four $10,000 Mega Millions tickets sold in Arizona:

Wednesday night's Powerball jackpot drawing is worth an estimated $865 million. No one has won the Powerball since New Year’s Day, marking 36 drawings without a winner.