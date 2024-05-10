Vintage and Vino Market celebrating 10 years in Queen Creek

The east Valley Vintage and Vino Market is celebrating 10 years and the number of vendors and customers continue to grow.

"When I started this, I had a one-year-old and three-year-old and now I have a 14-year-old and and 11-year-old. So it has been a lot of fun to see it (grow) and I started it to support all the different moms in the area. Most of our vendors are moms," Vintage and Vino organizer Tiffany Shultz says.

Tiffany was an entrepreneur herself, starting the market with 30 or so vendors and now there's more than 100.

"I wanted to create a fun event out in Queen Creek. At the time, there wasn't much out here. I wanted to create something for this side of the Valley to come out to for moms to support local wineries and support the local community and create something for my family as well," she said.

Who are some of the participants?

Briena Bronnenberg owns Desert Ave. clothing company. She is a vendor this year and a first-time mom.

"It [being a business owner and mother] means you have to figure out a balance somehow and it's hard," she said.

For her, being her own boss meant getting right back to work with her son Dalton in tow, who is now 6 months old.

"This is an awesome way to support our family," Bronnenberg said. "It's so fun meeting who buys our product and who buys everyone else's product,"

This is how we make our money to support our family, so it's very important to us to be here."

The owner of Wild Luxe is another mom.

"I sell a bunch of baby and kid goods and some stuff for mom's like picnic blankets," Gabby, the store owner says.

Vintage and Vino is being held at Horseshoe Park and Equestrian Center in Queen Creek.

Tickets are $7 and kids 12 and under are free.

"Come and just have a great time. We've expanded it to three days now so its Friday, Saturday and Sunday and it's just a fun event," Shutlz said.

Where is Vintage and Vino Market?