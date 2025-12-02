'Intimate partner' arrested after woman's found dead in South Phoenix: police

The Brief A 64-year-old man has been arrested and booked for the murder of 66-year-old Lilly Fields in South Phoenix. The victim and the suspect were identified as intimate partners, classifying the crime as a domestic violence case. The specific events leading up to the incident remain unknown as the investigation remains ongoing.



A man has been booked for the murder of a woman, more than a week after a body was found in South Phoenix, according to police.

What we know:

At 1:05 p.m. on Nov. 22, Phoenix Police responded to a report of a dead body in the area of 1500 South 3rd Avenue.

A woman, identified as 66-year-old Lilly Fields, was found dead.

Investigators said the scene "revealed elements of a homicide," confirmed by the Office of the Medical Examiner.

Dig deeper:

Detectives established probable cause to arrest 64-year-old Virgil Lindsey. Lindsey and Fields were "intimate partners," so officers deemed this a domestic violence case.

Lindsey was booked on murder charges, according to the police department.

No additional suspects are expected to be involved.

What we don't know:

The events leading up to the incident were not made known.

What's next:

This remains an ongoing investigation.

If you believe you are a victim of domestic violence, help is available. Call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), or text START to 88788. A live online chat is also available.

Often it is difficult to know where to find help for Domestic Violence. Here you will find resources such as shelters, safety plans, and other information.

Arizona Department of Economic Security - Domestic Violence Services

City of Phoenix Domestic Violence Resources

National Domestic Violence Hotline

24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year, the National Domestic Violence Hotline provides essential tools and support to help survivors of domestic violence so they can live their lives free of abuse: https://www.thehotline.org/ and phoenix.gov.

Domestic Violence Resources and Referrals

