Shocking diagnosis from full-body scan; Parking spot dispute took violent turn | Nightly Roundup

article

Teen arrested after incredible jump across East Valley street; argument over parking slot took violent turn; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Thursday, December 4, 2025.

1. Arizona teen arrested after dirt bike jump

An incredible 15-foot-tall jump across a street on a dirt bike in Gilbert was caught on camera, but the feat isn't being celebrated, as the rider was put into handcuffs, and the bike impounded.

What they're saying:

"We've never hosted X Games," said Officer Travis Sheppard with Gilbert Police. "This isn't a place where Olympics happen or sporting on a bike like that's tolerated."

Read More

2. Shocking diagnosis following full-body scan

A former Mesa resident with a family history of cancer was ready to take a deep dive into her health, but it led to a rather unexpected diagnosis.

What She Said:

"That was not what I expected. I had no symptoms," said Andrea Schaffer.

Read More

3. Parking spot argument took violent turn: PD

An argument over a parking spot in the West Valley ended with a man's arrest.

Big picture view:

The incident happened near Baseline Road and 19th Avenue (location pictured above) on Dec. 3, and police allege the suspect pulled out a gun and pointed it at a woman during the dispute.

Read More

4. Woman wounded in South Phoenix shooting

A woman suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries following a shooting in South Phoenix.

Dig deeper:

According to police, the woman was struck by gunfire during a fight between two other women in the area.

Read More

5. Out-of-state men accused of check fraud in Arizona

Cottonwood Police say two men from California have been arrested for their alleged role in a check fraud operation.

Why you should care:

Police allege the two suspects (pictured above) had been "stealing mail from USPS collection boxes, searching for checks, and altering the payee information and dollar amounts before attempting to cash them."

"Detectives determined the crime spree reached across northern Arizona, linking related incidents in Flagstaff, Sedona, Rimrock, Camp Verde, Cornville, Prescott Valley, and Cottonwood," police wrote.

Read More

A look at your weather for tomorrow

Get the Full Forecast