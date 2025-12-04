Police arrest man who pointed gun during parking spot argument, PD says

The Brief A man was arrested Wednesday in Phoenix after allegedly pointing a gun at a woman during an argument over a parking space near Baseline Road and 19th Avenue. Phoenix Police located the suspect's vehicle, made a traffic stop, and reportedly found evidence of the crime inside before booking the man on related charges.



A man was arrested after a woman said he pointed a gun at her during a parking spot dispute on Wednesday in Phoenix, police said.

What we know:

The incident happened near Baseline Road and 19th Avenue on Dec. 3 at around 5:30 p.m.

"When officers arrived, they made contact with an adult female who stated she was in an argument over a parking space with an unknown adult male when he pointed a handgun at her. She left the area and called 911," Phoenix Police said.

Officers found the man, who was still driving in the area, and made a traffic stop. He complied with officers and was arrested.

"Officers located evidence of the crime inside the vehicle. The man will be booked on related charges from this incident," police said.

What we don't know:

Police did not say if the gun was loaded.

No names have been released in this case.

What's next:

The investigation into what happened is ongoing.

Map of where the incident happened