'Their families need closure': Witness details deadly motorcycle shooting, hit-and-run

The Brief A dispute between two motorcyclists in Phoenix on Nov. 28 ended with one biker being shot and killed by the other. The shooter was immediately hit and killed by a car moments after the shooting; police are investigating the circumstances of the fatal collision. A witness claims the fatal car hit-and-run driver was speeding and running red lights, but police have not yet announced any charges against the driver.



New details have emerged from the wild scene that unfolded Friday night in Phoenix, when one motorcyclist shot and killed another, but then moments later was hit and killed by a car.

The backstory:

A woman was just feet away when it all happened, but it took a few days before she wanted to come forward to share what she saw. From her perspective, she believes the driver of the car that hit the shooter was speeding and running red lights.

At 11 p.m. on Nov. 28, Casey was walking home when she saw something horrific.

"The way when the guy got hit and he flew, it was like unreal. You don’t see something like that," Casey said.

She is the first witness to come forward in this massive Phoenix Police investigation.

Big picture view:

Authorities said a dispute between two bikers ended when one shot the other in the middle of the intersection at 7th Avenue and the I-17 overpass. The motorcyclist shot and killed was a father and husband, Scott Kikes.

"He walked up, they exchanged a few words, pulled out the gun, and he just shot him, and the guy on the bike fell over and he was just laying there and shaking when he walked past him and I was like, ‘Did he just shoot him?’" Casey recalled.

Police said that after the shot, a car driving by hit the shooter.

"He flew from the intersection over to here. He didn't roll, he flew, and he just slammed down and his helmet busted open," Casey said.

The motorcyclist hit by the car, identified as Job Martinez, died on impact. Police talked to the driver, but say they didn't answer any questions.

Dig deeper:

Police addressed rumors that this started as a feud between biker gangs.

"We are hearing a lot of those rumors. We are going through that information. People are calling in tips about it. All of that information we are looking into," said Sgt. Jen Zak of the Phoenix Police Department.

What they're saying:

Casey said it was a traumatizing night, but she wanted to speak out about what she saw.

"Their families need closure. Their families need to know what happened. That's somebody’s son, father, husband, brother," she said.

What's next:

FOX 10 reached out to police to see if the driver would face any charges, but so far, they have not been charged. No additional updates were provided.

Map of the incident location.