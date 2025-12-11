Phoenix FD remembers fire captain; AZ AG warns public on fruit-flavored cocaine | Nightly Roundup

article

Man accused of killing Charlie Kirk makes in-person court appearance; Arizona AG warns public about flavored drugs; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Thursday, December 11, 2025.

1. Phoenix Fire remembers one of their own

(Courtesy: Phoenix Fire Department)

The Phoenix Fire Department announced the death of one of its captains.

What they're saying:

While fire officials did not say what Cpt. Luke Moran (pictured) died from, they said Cpt. Moran "served our community with dedication, professionalism, and heart for more than 20 years."

2. Charlie Kirk murder suspect makes in-person court appearance

(Rick Egan/The Salt Lake Tribune via Pool)

The man charged with shooting and killing Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk has made his first in-person court appearance.

The backstory:

On Sept. 10, Kirk was speaking to a crowd of about 3,000 people at a Utah university when he was shot and killed. Investigators say Tyler Robinson (pictured) fired a single shot from a building about 140 yards away.

3. AZ AG issues alert over fruit-flavored cocaine

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes is warning the public about cocaine, saying that drug dealers "are marketing fruit-flavored batches believed to appeal more to women and younger users, attempting to lure new users to the drug."

What She Said:

"The notion is young women are more attracted to fruity flavors, said AG Mayes during an interview. "The Mexican drug cartels are trying to expand their business outside of the traditional men by selling this flavored cocaine."

4. Man accused of sexually assaulting child at fast food store

A Michigan man charged in the sexual assault of a 5-year-old girl in a McDonald's restroom is headed to trial.

Big picture view:

The 34-year-old suspect (pictured) is accused of following the child into the restroom of a McDonald's in Detroit back in October, and subsequently touching the fully-clothed child inappropriately.

5. The most reliable used car brands, ranked

A new analysis from Consumer Reports examined 26 used car brands in 2025, and ranked them based on their overall reliability.

By the numbers:

The analysis is based on its annual member survey, which gathers data on issues owners experienced in the prior 12 months. For this study, the organization examined responses covering more than 140,000 vehicles from the 2016–2021 model years.

A look at your weather for tomorrow

