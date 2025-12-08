Expand / Collapse search

Man found dead in South Phoenix canal, police investigating

Published  December 8, 2025 6:12pm MST
South Phoenix
The Brief

    • A man was found dead in a South Phoenix canal on Monday evening, after police pulled him from the water.
    • His identity and the cause of death are currently unknown, as the incident remains under investigation.

PHOENIX -  A man was found dead in a canal in South Phoenix on Monday, according to police.

What we know:

Around 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 8, Phoenix Police responded to reports of a drowning near Dobbins Road and 19th Avenue.

A man was found at the scene and pulled from the canal. He was pronounced dead.

What we don't know:

The man's identity, and the events leading up to the incident, were not made known.

What's next:

This remains an ongoing investigation.

The Source: Phoenix Police Department

