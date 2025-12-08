Man found dead in South Phoenix canal, police investigating
PHOENIX - A man was found dead in a canal in South Phoenix on Monday, according to police.
What we know:
Around 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 8, Phoenix Police responded to reports of a drowning near Dobbins Road and 19th Avenue.
A man was found at the scene and pulled from the canal. He was pronounced dead.
What we don't know:
The man's identity, and the events leading up to the incident, were not made known.
What's next:
This remains an ongoing investigation.
The Source: Phoenix Police Department