Arizona gas prices spike amid Iran conflict: How to find the cheapest fuel in Phoenix

The Brief Gas prices in Arizona and across the U.S. are skyrocketing due to oil transport disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz. Drivers are turning to membership clubs and apps like GasBuddy to find local deals, with some prices as low as $3.49 in Ahwatukee. While warehouse clubs offer deep discounts, experts note that free grocery store loyalty programs provide savings without an upfront fee.



As Iran vows to continue stopping ships in the Strait of Hormuz, it impacts the transportation of oil out of the Middle East, which continues to cause gas prices to skyrocket across the country, including Arizona.

But not all prices are created equal. There are deals for drivers—if you know where to look. Circle K stations are offering 40 cents a gallon off on March 12, as they do every few weeks. However, you have to be a member of its "Inner Circle" club.

What they're saying:

"I do mobile services so it’s like I’m having to kind of figure out... it’s like the cheapest gas to do in kind of coordinate where mine drives," said driver Ileana. "So it’s definitely making a break, not even like just being able to do activities... how far is it now?"

Finding the cheapest gas means keeping your eyes and ears open. Sometimes using extra gas just to get to a cheaper station can defeat the purpose.

Apps like GasBuddy find the cheapest prices for you, such as $3.49 a gallon at the Fry’s in Ahwatukee, $3.50 at the Chevron at Fort McDowell, and $3.59 at Super Gasoline in West Phoenix.

Gas prices shot up soon after the war started in Iran, adding about a dollar to each gallon. Drivers have noticed and are feeling the pinch. The pain at the pump hits even harder for those who drive for a living. For Ileana, a full tank used to cost $30; now it is closer to $50, impacting both her professional and private life.

What you can do:

Of course, joining clubs like Sam’s Club or Costco costs money, often $50 and up. Alternatively, drivers can sometimes get a better deal at grocery store gas pumps by signing up for their programs. While the discount is often less, it usually doesn't cost anything to join.