Gas prices turning long commutes into financial nightmares
Skyrocketing gas prices have made things especially difficult for people with extended commutes. One person even said they're putting off having children because it's just too expensive.
Filling a gas-powered vehicle may still be cheaper than charging an electric one
As gas prices reach record highs across the U.S., electric car owners are reveling in their purchases -- but the cost to fill up a gas-powered vehicle might actually still be cheaper than charging an electric one.
US inflation soared 7.9% in past year, a fresh 40-year high
Propelled by surging costs for gas, food and housing, consumer inflation jumped 7.9% over the past year, the sharpest spike since 1982 and likely only a harbinger of even higher prices to come.
Pain at the pump: Gas prices rising to levels not seen for over a decade; here's what you need to know
Gas prices, according to AAA officials, have risen to levels not seen for over a decade amid the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine. Here's what you need to know about the latest developments.
Lawmakers call to end gas taxes across US amid price surge
Governors in Georgia and California also called for relief from state gas taxes.
Could high gas prices impact airline travel? AAA weighs in
Could the pain at the pump bring pain to the airline ticket counters? An expert with AAA weighs in.
US gas price average hits $4.17, an all-time high, AAA says
The price of regular gasoline on average across the U.S. hit an all-time high on Tuesday at $4.173, surpassing a record previously set in 2008.
President Biden bans Russian oil imports over Ukraine war
The move follows pleas by Ukrainian President Volodmyr Zelenskyy to U.S. and Western officials to cut off the imports, which had been a glaring omission the massive sanctions put in place on Russia over the invasion.
What does a US ban on Russian oil accomplish?
Amid rising gasoline prices in the U.S. — the average price has topped $4 a gallon for the first time since 2008 — the Biden administration has faced growing pressure to impose further sanctions on Russia, including a ban on oil imports.
Shell to stop buying Russian oil, natural gas amid Ukraine invasion
Shell says it will stop buying Russian oil and natural gas, and that it will shut down its service stations and other operations in the country.
Gas guzzler: Maximizing your car’s fuel economy as gas prices soar to record levels
Reducing your speed on the highway can increase your car's fuel economy between 7-14%, according to AAA.
Gas prices: US national average to soon hit highest ever recorded, experts say
Gas is now a nickel short of the highest-ever recorded average price in the U.S., which was set on July 17, 2008, at $4.10 per gallon.
Americans see biggest single-day jump in gas prices in years
The average price of a regular gallon of gasoline increased to $3.84 this week
US average price of gas to exceed $4 a gallon this summer, GasBuddy predicts
GasBuddy predicts the U.S. national average price of gas could reach up to $4.25 in May 2022 and remain above $4 per gallon through October.
$4 gas could morph to $5 following Russian invasion of Ukraine
Prices at gas pumps across the nation are projected to rise between 20 and 30 cents for motorists, or more, driven by surging crude oil prices after Russia invaded Ukraine.
Oil prices jump; Ukraine-Russia conflict could push inflation to 10% as invasion begins
U.S. inflation is already at the highest level in four decades. Russia's full-scale attack on Ukraine could push it even higher.
Warmer weather will send gas prices soaring 'a lot higher,' analyst warns
Patrick de Haan notes 'all the ingredients' are present to spark $4 per gallon prices.
Democrats propose temporary suspension of federal gas tax to offset soaring prices
The Gas Prices Relief Act would eliminate the 18.4 cents per gallon fuel tax for the rest of 2022.
Amid high gas prices, car expert offers tips for drivers to save money
While there is not much anyone can do about the rising gas prices, there are a few things people can do to help extend fuel mileage, and save money in the process.
US considering releasing emergency oil reserves to lower gas prices, Granholm says
US gas prices surged to $3.21 per gallon this week, marking the highest cost in seven years.