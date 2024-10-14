2 accused of stealing over $200k in Paradise Valley; CA oil cap bill signed amid AZ worries | Nightly Roundup

From two people who were arrested in connection with a burglary investigation in Paradise Valley to a California legislation that was signed despite worries over its impact on Arizona drivers, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Monday, October 14, 2024.

1. Man, woman accused of stealing over $200k

(Photo Courtesy: Paradise Valley Police Department)

The two, identified by Paradise Valley Police as 22-year-old Constanza Gonzalez-Rozas and 23-year-old Jorge Gomez Cereceda, are accused of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of items from a home back in late 2023.

Read More

2. Valley brewing company founder remembered

Officials with SanTan Brewing Company say they are remembering the life and legacy of their founder, Anthony Canecchia.

Read More

3. Once-in-a-lifetime comet spotted over Arizona

(Courtesy: Jolene Westerling)

The once-in-80,000-year sight of Comet C/2023 A3 Tsuchinshan-ATLAS made its closest approach to Earth this past weekend before heading into the vast abyss of outer space.

Read More

4. California Governor signs oil cap bill amid Arizona worries

Governor Gavin Newsom signed the bill despite concerns expressed by Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs over the bill's potential to create shortages in Arizona and raise the cost of gas for Arizonans.

Read More

5. Police identify man found dead inside McDowell Sonoran Preserve

According to officials, the victim was found dead inside the preserve on Oct. 11.

Read More

Also, your weather forecast for tonight