SanTan Brewing founder dies, company says

Anthony Canecchia, the founder of the Arizona-based SanTan Brewing Company, has died.

SanTan Brewing announced Canecchia's passing on their Facebook page on Oct. 14.

"We are deeply saddened to receive news of the passing of our very own Anthony Canecchia, founder of SanTan Brewing Company, a pioneer in his field," the post said. "We ask for your patience and understanding as we make necessary arrangements and navigate the journey of grief. Out of respect for his family, friends, and colleagues, we kindly ask that you respect their privacy during this difficult time."

Canecchia's cause of death was not revealed.