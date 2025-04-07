Adult killed, juvenile hurt in Peoria crash

The Brief An adult was killed in a crash on April 7 on 107th Avenue between Beardsley and Deer Valley Roads. The victim was not identified. Several other people were hurt, including a juvenile.



A three-vehicle crash in Peoria on April 7 left one person dead and several others hurt.

What we know:

The crash happened Monday on 107th Avenue between Beardsley and Deer Valley Roads.

Peoria Police say an adult was pronounced dead at the scene. Three other people, including a juvenile, were hospitalized. The juvenile has serious injuries.

"Please avoid the area as 107th Avenue between Beardsley and Deer Valley will be closed for the next several hours while investigators process the scene," police said.

What we don't know:

The victim was not identified. The cause of the crash is unknown.

Map of where the crash happened