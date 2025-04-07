Arizona-based EV maker, Lucid, may see benefits from tariffs

The Brief It's expected that the Trump admin's tariff policy will raise auto prices, but Arizona-based EV maker, Lucid, might profit. The EV maker's CEO, Marc Winterhoff, says much of the car's parts are made in Arizona.



The Trump administration says its tariff policy will help prop up and grow American manufacturing, and EV maker, Lucid, in Casa Grande might be one of the first to benefit.

What we know:

Many car manufacturers are about to be forced to pay these tariffs once their stockpile of cars runs out.

Prices will likely go up for most of them, but a small handful of automakers might pay a lot less than others.

Coming off its best quarter ever, Lucid, an electric vehicle start-up in Arizona, now has some more headwinds. Later this month, their first SUV, the Gravity, will start being delivered to customers.

"Tariffs are certainly going to help every domestically produced vehicle and that includes Lucid," said Karl Brauer of iseecars.com.

Brauer, an auto industry analyst, says tariffs will impact everyone and every maker, but Lucid is well positioned.

"We have the e-motor, the drive train is fully vertically integrated in our plant in Arizona," Marc Winterhoff of Lucid said.

Winterhoff, Lucid's new CEO, joined FOX Business, touting how much of the car is made in Arizona, and how the percentage will only increase.

"We also have now arrangements with our sales suppliers to move cell production state side," Winterhoff said.

Another piece of good news for Lucid: Winterhoff said 50% of new buyers this year have come from previous Tesla owners, suggesting recent reactions to Elon Musk and the Trump administration might cause some to jump from Tesla to Lucid.

Local perspective:

"Tesla still has the longest demo lines at our festival by far," said BJ Birtwell of Electrify Expo.

The 1,000,000-square-foot EV extravaganza is coming to State Farm Stadium April 12-13. He says it gives a chance for potential buyers to ask companies about tariff impacts.

"Certainly the tariffs are taking over the headlines and causing quite a bit of curiosity about how that's going to impact electric vehicles," Birtwell said.

While a lot may seem positive for Lucid, Brauer said the EV maker, which employs hundreds of Arizonans, still faces steep challenges in the months and years ahead.

"The reality is, it's a really challenging environment for automakers in general," Brauer said.

Arizona would love to see Lucid survive and thrive considering other EV start-ups have all failed in the last year, taking a lot of jobs away with them.