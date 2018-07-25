ADOT: Dealership employee used stolen ID to buy a sports car
A Winslow car dealership employee who allegedly used a stolen identity to buy a sports car and stick the victim with the bill has been arrested in New Mexico.
Drone Zone: Valley salvage yard has acres full of vintage cars
It's a dream come true for those who love classic cars, so long as they don't mind a project. SkyFOX Drone takes a look, in this week's edition of Drone Zone.
The new Harley-Davidson LiveWire electric hog does 0-60 in 3 seconds
Harley-Davidson is releasing details about the electric motorcycle it is rolling out this year that it hopes will capture the imagination of a new generation of riders and put a charge into its diminishing sales.
From Nazis to hippies: End of the road for Volkswagen Beetle
Volkswagen is halting production of the last version of its Beetle model this week at its plant in Puebla, Mexico. It's the end of the road for a vehicle that has symbolized many things over a history spanning eight decades since 1938.
Olmost The Weekend: Hot rods on display at custom car show over the weekend
This weekend, there's an event that can appeal to many dads, as low riders and hot rods are featured at Arizona's Indoor Custom Car Show. FOX 10's Stephanie Olmo reports, in this week's edition of Olmost The Weekend.
Olmost the Weekend: Mecum Auctions Car and Motorcycle Auction in Glendale
Olmost the Weekend: Mecum Auctions Car and Motorcycle Auction in Glendale
DRONE ZONE: Taking a look at Tempe's Carvana car vending machine
On this week's edition of Drone Zone, FOX 10 takes a look at the new Carvana car vending machine in Tempe, located at the corner of Loop 202 and Scottsdale Road.