Boulder View Fire latest; woman arrested after child's fentanyl death | Nightly Roundup

PHOENIX - From the latest on a wildfire that is burning north of Scottsdale to the arrest of a woman in connection with her child's death, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Friday, June 28, 2024.
1. Latest on the Boulder View Fire
Evacuations have been ordered as crews battle a brush fire that is burning north of Scottsdale.
2. Woman arrested after child's death from fentanyl
Court documents state that Lynandra Walton is accused of murder, child abuse and other drug-related offenses in connection with the death of her 15-month-old child.
3. Who won the presidential debate?
Who won the presidential debate between Biden and Trump? Here's what viewer polls say.
4. New discovery from asteroid sample
Findings from the sample taken off a near-earth asteroid, Bennu, have been studied by researchers at University of Arizona and have revealed some surprising discoveries so far.
5. New poll on EVs in the US
New findings from consulting firm McKinsey & Co. show a significant share of Americans who own electric vehicles have buyer's remorse. Nearly half want to switch back to gas.
Also, your weather forecast for tonight
Evening Weather Forecast - 6/28/24