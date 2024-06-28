Expand / Collapse search

Boulder View Fire latest; woman arrested after child's fentanyl death | Nightly Roundup

Published  June 28, 2024 6:25pm MST
PHOENIX - From the latest on a wildfire that is burning north of Scottsdale to the arrest of a woman in connection with her child's death, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Friday, June 28, 2024.

1. Latest on the Boulder View Fire

Boulder View Fire: Evacuations ordered for wildfire burning near Scottsdale
Evacuations have been ordered as crews battle a brush fire that is burning north of Scottsdale.

2. Woman arrested after child's death from fentanyl

Arizona woman accused of murder after child's death from fentanyl | Crime Files
Court documents state that Lynandra Walton is accused of murder, child abuse and other drug-related offenses in connection with the death of her 15-month-old child.

3. Who won the presidential debate?

Here's who won the presidential debate, according to polls
Who won the presidential debate between Biden and Trump? Here's what viewer polls say.

4. New discovery from asteroid sample

Asteroid samples collected by University of Arizona researchers show surprising discovery
Findings from the sample taken off a near-earth asteroid, Bennu, have been studied by researchers at University of Arizona and have revealed some surprising discoveries so far.

5. New poll on EVs in the US

Nearly half of American EV owners want to switch back to gas-powered vehicle, McKinsey data shows
New findings from consulting firm McKinsey & Co. show a significant share of Americans who own electric vehicles have buyer's remorse. Nearly half want to switch back to gas.

Also, your weather forecast for tonight

Evening Weather Forecast - 6/28/24