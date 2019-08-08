Biden says he’s not relying on Obama as ‘crutch’ in 2020 bid
DETROIT (AP) — Joe Biden rarely lets a public event pass without reminding voters of his work alongside President Barack Obama. But the former vice president insisted on Wednesday that he’s not overly relying on that relationship to fuel his 2020 White House bid.
Biden criminal justice plan reverses part of 1994 crime bill
Joe Biden is proposing to reverse several key provisions of the 1994 crime bill he helped write in an acknowledgment that his tough-on-crime positions of the past are at odds with the views of the modern Democratic Party.
Biden puts foot in mouth with ‘gay waiter' comment at Pride weekend fundraiser
Joe Biden continues to dig holes for himself with gaffes, even when he means well.
Joe Biden not apologizing for remarks on segregationist senators
Joe Biden refused calls to apologize Wednesday for saying that the Senate "got things done" with "civility" even when the body included segregationists with whom he disagreed.
Fox News poll shows Biden, Sanders, Warren beating Trump
President Trump plans to launch his re-election campaign on Tuesday amid a new Fox News poll that shows him losing to major Democratic candidates.
Joe Biden promises to 'cure cancer' if elected president
Former Vice President Joe Biden made a bold promise on Tuesday to "cure cancer" if he is elected president in 2020.
Biden declares LGBTQ rights his No. 1 legislative priority
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden declared Saturday that the Equality Act would be his top legislative priority, an effort to enshrine LGBTQ protections into the nation's labor and civil rights laws.
Warren tells Dem activists 'time for small ideas is over'
Sen. Elizabeth Warren electrified California Democrats on Saturday with a pledge for bold action, matching if not outshining enthusiasm for the state's own Sen. Kamala Harris to kick off a day when more than a dozen presidential candidates planned to make their cases to thousands of activists in the nation's largest liberal stronghold.