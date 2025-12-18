Man accused of murder in Mesa crash that killed woman

article

The Brief A woman died following a crash on Aug. 30 near Val Vista Drive and Broadway Road. On Dec. 16, 22-year-old Isaiah Torres was arrested in connection with the crash. Torres is accused of second-degree murder and criminal damage.



A man has been arrested for murder months after a crash in the East Valley that left a woman dead.

The backstory:

The crash happened just before 7:30 a.m. on Aug. 30 near Val Vista Drive and Broadway Road. When officers got to the scene, they found an SUV crashed into a brick wall. A man and a woman were inside the SUV, and the woman was pronounced dead at the hospital. The driver, 22-year-old Isaiah Torres, suffered serious injuries.

Police say nearby homes were damaged by bricks flying in the air during the crash, but no one inside the homes were hurt.

What we don't know:

The woman wasn't identified.

Update:

Mesa Police say following a DUI investigation, probable cause was established to charge Torres. He was arrested on Dec. 16 and is accused of second-degree murder and criminal damage.

Map of where the crash happened