1 dead, 1 hurt after car crashes into block wall in Mesa

The Brief One person died at the hospital after a car crashed into a block wall on Aug. 30 near Val Vista Drive and Broadway Road. A second person suffered life-threatening injuries. Police say nearby homes were damaged by bricks flying in the air.



Police say a crash in Mesa on Saturday morning left one person dead and another hurt.

What we know:

The single-vehicle crash happened on Aug. 30 near Val Vista Drive and Broadway Road. According to the Mesa Police Department, there were two people inside the car, one of whom was pronounced dead at the hospital. The second person suffered life-threatening injuries.

Police say nearby homes were damaged by bricks flying in the air during the crash.

Northbound Val Vista was shut down in the area.

What we don't know:

The person who died wasn't identified. The cause of the crash is unknown.

Map of where the crash happened