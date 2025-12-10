Driver with BAC 4x legal limit slams into guardrail: AZDPS

The Brief An impaired driver crashed a silver GMC truck into a guardrail on the southbound AZ-101 and University on-ramp. The driver was uninjured but was arrested after blowing a 0.333 BAC, which is over four times the legal limit. The driver's identity and the specific charges he will face are currently unknown.



A driver who slammed into a guardrail had an alcohol content level of more than four times the legal limit.

What we know:

Around 10;39 p.m. on Dec. 6, Arizona troopers responded to a call regarding a silver GMC truck that had crashed into the southbound Loop 101 and University on ramp guard rail in Tempe.

According to troopers, the guard rail had impaled the truck.

The driver was not injured. However, officials recognized signs of impairment, so a horizontal gaze nystagmus test and a preliminary breath test were performed.

AZDPS said the driver blew a .333 Blood Alcohol Content (BAC)— which is more than four times the legal limit.

Dig deeper:

Troopers asked the driver what had happened, to which he said he was driving and then, out of nowhere, a guardrail went through his window. The vehicle was impounded.

The driver was arrested and taken to an AZDPS facility to be investigated for a DUI.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Courtesy: DPS

What we don't know:

The driver's identity was not made known. It is unclear the exact charges he could be facing.

What they're saying:

"Drinking and driving could cost you more than time, money, or your car. Make the decision to protect yourself and others on the roadway. Choose to only drive sober," AZDPS said. "Looks like one expensive night out."

Map of the crash location.