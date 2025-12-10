Durant's: Phoenix steakhouse with long history set to reopen

The Brief Durant's Steakhouse is set to reopen following a nearly year-long restoration effort. The restaurant first opened in 1950. "We kept Durant’s Durant’s," said one of the co-owners.



Durant’s Steakhouse, located to the north of Downtown Phoenix, is set to officially reopen on Dec. 17 after a nearly year-long restoration.

Big picture view:

The iconic kitchen entrance remains the same at Durant’s, but on the inside, there have been plenty of updates.

"It just has this life of its own because it’s been so much celebrated here over generations," said Chief Brand Officer Oliver Badgio.

The restaurant, which first opened in 1950, underwent the restoration with new ownership.

"It’s so hard to upgrade a restaurant and have it continue for two, three, four years, but to have a restaurant that’s been in business 75 years, now we have it and [we're] gonna keep doing what we’re doing and go from there," said co-owner Jeffrey Mastro.

Dig deeper:

People who’ve come to know and love Durant’s will notice many things remain the same, like the bar and booths.

"We kept Durant’s Durant’s. When you walk through here, a lot of people won’t know [the] difference. It feels more new in here. [We] did refresh [it]. Some great staff we have. Get the training done. A week from now we’ll be open again," Mastro said.

"It’s been restored back to its original glory, not changed. [It] feels spectacular, and everything [you] love about Durant’s is still here when you arrive," Badgio said.

Many of the much-beloved menu items are also back, with a few updates.

"It’s amazing. It’s amazing, such a great [brand], and [we] love to be the stewards of this new brand," said the Chef.

"We had to listen to what the guests were saying, everyone that was calling in, and keep those items they really wanted: prime rib, spinach dip, strawberry shortcake, and at the same time add more options, more sides, more steaks, so people have more when they come in," the Chef added.

The goal was keeping the restaurant nostalgic, while also giving customers something new.

"I’ve come here forever. [I] was here with my son. Just the opportunity arose to acquire it, and it happened, and we’re so excited to own this institution of a steakhouse and [we're] gonna continue Durant’s for 75 more years," Mastro said.