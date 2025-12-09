Scottsdale school board approves closures of 2 schools

The Brief Scottsdale Unified School District (SUSD) has approved the permanent closure of Pima Elementary and Echo Canyon K-8 schools. The closures are a response to declining enrollment and an anticipated budget shortfall that could reach $9 million by 2026. The schools are slated to begin the repurposing process for the properties in the 2026-2027 school year.



Scottsdale Unified School District has passed a motion to close two of its schools.

What we know:

At a school board meeting on Dec. 9, motions passed for both Pima Elementary School and Echo Canyon K-8 School to permanently shut its doors.

The school district said they are facing 'challenges from rising costs, declining enrollment, increased competition and increased cost of living." In November, officials said they are facing a budget gap that could reach $9 million by 2026.

"These realities make it increasingly difficult to sustain all of our schools in their current form while continuing to provide the world-class, future-focused education our community expects and deserves," Superintendent Dr. Scott A. Menzel said.

The votes were not unanimous, as three board members voted for the closures, and two voted "no." Tears, frustration, and anger were shown towards the three board members who voted for the closures.

By the numbers:

Since the beginning of this discussion, district officials have attributed the need to shutter both Pima Elementary and Echo Canyon K-8 to rising costs and declining enrollment. Some parents that spoke at Tuesday's meeting said they feel this process has been rushed and not transparent.

Speakers called for a community budget committee to be formed, as well as a forensic audit of the district finances.

During the meeting, Superintendent Menzel shared data that showed that 12% of current Pima families and 17% of Echo Canyon families have already enrolled in a new school option for next school year. These schools are two of four school choice options for families within the district.

What they're saying:

Community members shared their thoughts on the proposed closures during public comment.

"You will destroy the faith in your leadership and the entire south end of Scottsdale, creating urban decay and blight."

"You are forcing families to scramble for the 2026-2027 school year. You are destroying community hubs that took decades to build."

"This district is operating under a cloud of mistrust, and that mistrust did not appear overnight. It is the direct result of repeated failures of transparency, accountability, and leadership, ironically all campaign promises."

"The lack of transparency throughout this process has been deafening. Superintendent Menzel may have spoken with administrators, but students, families, and the community were left in the dark."

Echo Canyon K-8 School:

District administration recommended Echo Canyon to close due to declining student enrollment and budget shortfall.

With a current enrollment of 264 students in its K-8 programming, they recommended the repurposing of the property "to advance fiscal responsibility and organizational health" starting in the 2026-2027 school year, the school board said.

The approval is estimated to save $1,334,302.

Pima Elementary School:

At Pima Elementary, declining student enrollment and budget shortfall also were two big factors for the closure.

With 296 students in its K-5 programming, the administration also recommended the closure and repurposing of the building. This approval is estimated to save $1,229,024.

Dig deeper:

