Deadly crashes on Phoenix area freeways; Tempe Tavern responds to criticism | Nightly Roundup

Deadly crashes on Valley freeways; Scottsdale district discuss school closures; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Tuesday, December 9, 2025.

1. Deadly crash in the Far West Valley

A crash involving three vehicles in the Surprise area has resulted in two deaths.

What we know:

The crash happened just before 1 p.m. in the northbound lanes of Loop 303, near Clearview Boulevard.

2. 7-vehicle crash in the Valley turns deadly

A motorcyclist has died after being pinned underneath a van following a crash.

What we don't know:

The motorcyclist who died has not been identified. The cause of the crash is also unknown at this time.

3. AZ authorities looking to identify cold case victim

The Mohave County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying a cold case victim from decades ago (pictured above).

The backstory:

On Oct. 7, 2000, boaters near Lake Havasu City found a man's "severely decomposed body" in a cove roughly three miles north of Sandy Point Marina. Deputies estimate that the man had been dead for around a month before his body was discovered.

4. Scottsdale and other districts considering school closures

Some schools in the Phoenix area could soon be closed permanently if their district's governing board approve plans to shut them down in the coming weeks.

Big picture view:

Three school districts in the East Valley – Gilbert Public Schools, Kyrene School District and Scottsdale Unified School District – have proposed plans to close some of their schools in order to address declining enrollment and/or address budget shortfalls.

5. Tempe Tavern responds to criticism following raids

A Tempe bar (pictured above) under fire over allegations of underage drinking and its connection to a deadly hit-and-run is speaking out.

What they're saying:

In a lengthy Instagram post, Tempe Tavern issued its first public statement since police revealed that a second raid took place at the bar after a hit-and-run suspect was spotted inside the bar before the deadly crash.

A look at your weather for tomorrow

