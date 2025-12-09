Arizona deputies look to identify 2000 cold case victim found by boaters

The Brief Authorities are asking the public for help identifying a man found deceased near Lake Havasu City in a 2000 cold case. The victim was a white man, 20–40 years old, 5'10", and wearing Reebok shoes and a "Hot Boat Magazine" T-shirt. He also had a Casio calculator watch and a flashlight engraved with "JKP"; officials hope new efforts can identify him.



The Mohave County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying a cold case victim from 2000.

The backstory:

On Oct. 7, 2000, boaters near Lake Havasu City found a man's "severely decomposed body" in a cove roughly three miles north of Sandy Point Marina.

The victim was believed to be a white man with a mustache and brown hair, between the ages of 20 and 40 years old, and standing at 5-foot-10.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

When his body was found, he had been wearing blue jeans, Reebok tennis shoes, and a T-shirt with a "Hot Boat Magazine" logo on the back. He had on a Casio calculator watch and was in possession of a utility knife and a small flashlight with "JKP" inscribed on it.

Deputies estimate that the man had been dead for around a month before his body was discovered.

What you can do:

The Maricopa County Medical Examiners Office released the sketch of the victim in January 2001. Now, the sheriff's office's Special Investigations Unit is hoping the identify the man.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the SIU at 928-753-0753 ext. 4408 and reference DR #00-026283.