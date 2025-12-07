Dashcam captures alleged Queen Creek hit-and-run crash involving wrong-way driver

The Brief A dashcam captured the moment a woman was hit head-on by a wrong-way driver in Queen Creek on Nov. 17. After the collision, four men surveyed the damage, briefly looked into the victim's car, and then fled the scene on foot. The victim's case was closed by police three weeks later due to "insufficient factors," but the department is now reviewing the decision after her inquiry.



Wrong-way crashes are a common problem across the Valley, but this one was caught on camera.

What we know:

Kahalae Huff was just two days away from her wedding when a car turned out in front of her, hitting her head-on. The entire incident was captured on her dashboard camera.

The video shows the car appearing almost out of nowhere. The crash occurred near Rittenhouse Road and Gary Road in Queen Creek on Nov. 17.

Huff said two men got out of the car that hit her and were soon joined by two men who ran out of a neighboring business to check on them. They surveyed the damage and peeked inside her window, and then all four men ran off.

Dig deeper:

Queen Creek Police told Huff that the car used to hit her was borrowed and did not belong to them.

Huff turned the footage of the crash and the men over to police. She did not hear anything until Dec. 6, when she received an email saying her case had been closed. The email stated that supervisors determined there were "insufficient factors" to warrant further investigation, but it did not provide specific details.

What they're saying:

Huff wants to know how the case could be closed three weeks later if the men who hit her have not been found.

"I just really want them to get caught. No offense. I just think if they can do that to me, they are going to do it until they’re caught," said Huff. "You know, who knows who else they're going to do it to? They literally hit my car. They saw that I was stuck in the car, didn't offer to help me. They looked at me. They turned around, like it was nothing and just left me there."

Huff is still dealing with neck and back pain from the crash, which did $5,000 in damage.

What's next:

FOX 10 reached out to spokesperson for the Queen Creek Police Department who said they are looking into the matter and working on releasing a statement. Shortly after, Huff said the officer involved in the case reached back out to her.