'We take this seriously': Tempe Tavern responds to criticism following raids

A Tempe bar under fire over allegations of underage drinking and its connection to a deadly hit-and-run is speaking out.

The backstory:

On Sept. 14, Tempe Police say 18-year-old Joseph Gonzalez's motorcycle collided with a self-driving car near Rural Road and Lemon Street. Moments later, a Chevy Camaro hit Gonzalez before leaving the scene.

The driver of the Camaro, 19-year-old Ava Bellowe, was arrested. According to police, images on Bellowe's cellphone showed her at Tempe Tavern for two hours on the night of the crash.

Bellowe's charges do not include DUI.

‘We take this seriously’

What they're saying:

In a lengthy Instagram post, Tempe Tavern issued its first public statement since police revealed that a second raid took place at the bar after a hit-and-run suspect was spotted inside the bar before the deadly crash.

In the statement, Tempe Tavern says that numbers released by Tempe Police were incorrect – police said that 249 people were arrested during an underage drinking bust last month, but the bar claims only three people were arrested, and the others were issued citations.

Tempe Tavern says the bar itself was not cited.

Tempe Tavern says police did not contact them about the case and that they only learned about the crash through the police department's social media.

In their Instagram post, Tempe Tavern also said that the bar works in good faith with Tempe Police and the Arizona Department of Liquor Licenses and Control.

The bar also says it has been working to combat an increasing sophistication of fake ID's.

Police respond to Tempe Tavern

"Tempe Police conduct underage alcohol enforcement across the city, and while the April operation was the first large-scale effort at Tempe Tavern, it was consistent with the proactive checks we make to help keep our community safe. Other Tempe establishments have also undergone similar checks this year.

Before the November operation, officers were investigating a fatal hit-and-run involving an underage driver who had been inside Tempe Tavern for more than two hours earlier that evening. Although the crash occurred in September, investigators did not receive the digital evidence needed for review until November. This loss is devastating, and it underscores why issues involving underage access are taken so seriously. Officers had also received several citizen complaints involving underage activity connected to the establishment.

Tempe Police also work hard on the prevention side. We offer liquor law classes to bars and restaurants to support responsible operations, strengthen partnerships, and help staff learn to detect fake IDs. The class is offered annually and whenever a business requests it; members of Tempe Tavern, including the owner, have attended within the past year.

These efforts are rooted in compassion and prevention—protecting young people, supporting responsible operators, and stepping in before a risky situation becomes something irreversible.

For clarity: 246 criminal citations, which are legally considered arrests, were issued, and three individuals were booked into jail, for a total of 249 arrests."

