Pedestrian struck by truck in marked crosswalk, Buckeye Police investigating

The Brief A pedestrian was struck by a truck in a marked crosswalk near 8th Street and Monroe Avenue in Buckeye. The man sustained serious injuries and has been transported to a local hospital. The victim's identity and the role of speed or impairment in the collision are currently unknown as police investigate.



A pedestrian is in the hospital after he was reportedly struck by a truck on Tuesday afternoon.

What we know:

Buckeye Police responded to an intersection near 8th Street and Monroe Avenue where a man driving a truck struck a pedestrian who was on a marked crosswalk.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

What we don't know:

The man's identity and the extent of his injuries are unknown.

According to officers, it is unclear if speed and impairment played a role in the collision.

What's next:

Police are investigating the incident.

Map of the collision location.