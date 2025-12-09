Pedestrian struck by truck in marked crosswalk, Buckeye Police investigating
BUCKEYE, Ariz. - A pedestrian is in the hospital after he was reportedly struck by a truck on Tuesday afternoon.
What we know:
Buckeye Police responded to an intersection near 8th Street and Monroe Avenue where a man driving a truck struck a pedestrian who was on a marked crosswalk.
The man was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.
What we don't know:
The man's identity and the extent of his injuries are unknown.
According to officers, it is unclear if speed and impairment played a role in the collision.
What's next:
Police are investigating the incident.
Map of the collision location.
The Source: Buckeye Police Department