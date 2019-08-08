Changes made to school zones to keep kids safer video

It's the first day of school for many children in Mesa and this year, the city's transportation department made some big changes to school zones to make sure kids make it to class safely. FOX 10's Tom Fergus reports.

Newsmaker Saturday: Michael Kurtenbach, Amy Walsh

Part 1: FOX 10's John Hook talks to Executive Assistant Chief Michael Kurtenbach of the Phoenix Police about the department stepping up to deploy body cameras on officers in the hopes of transparency and answer more fully to the public following a traffic stop that went viral in June 2019. Part 2: John talks to Northern Arizona University professor Amy Walsh about wildfires. Are the fires in Arizona getting worse and if so, why?

CEO: Schools reject offer to pay students' late lunch bills

The president of a Pennsylvania school board whose district had warned parents behind on lunch bills that their children could end up in foster care has rejected a CEO's offer to cover the cost, the businessman said Tuesday. Todd Carmichael, chief executive and co-founder of Philadelphia-based La Colombe Coffee, said he offered to give Wyoming Valley West School District $22,000 to wipe...

Canine cancer vaccine trial begins at ASU

ASU is leading the way in developing a vaccine that could save millions of dogs. Researchers are testing a canine cancer vaccine and so far, things are going well. FOX 10's Danielle Miller reports.

School is about to start for some students

It may be hard to believe, but a new school year is just around the corner. FOX 10's Marcy Jones has more on this year's back to school hair trends, in this week's episode of Keeping Up With The Jones.