Changes made to school zones to keep kids safer
It's the first day of school for many children in Mesa and this year, the city's transportation department made some big changes to school zones to make sure kids make it to class safely. FOX 10's Tom Fergus reports.
Man accused of holding teachers hostage at a Phoenix school
Authorities say a man wanted on felony warrants has been arrested after he was accused of holding a roomful of teachers hostage at a north Phoenix private school near 43rd Avenue and Bell Road.
Single mom, 23, graduates with 2 degrees after having twins
Good things come in twos for one hardworking Alabama woman, from dual college degrees to twin baby girls.
Arizona board agrees to pay $190K in gender pay settlement
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - The Arizona Board of Regents agreed to pay $190,000 to three former college deans to settle their gender discrimination lawsuit.
Loophole allows families to get aid meant for needy students
A loophole that has allowed some wealthy families to get federal aid meant for low-income students is now being challenged, according to reports.
Newsmaker Saturday: Michael Kurtenbach, Amy Walsh
Part 1: FOX 10's John Hook talks to Executive Assistant Chief Michael Kurtenbach of the Phoenix Police about the department stepping up to deploy body cameras on officers in the hopes of transparency and answer more fully to the public following a traffic stop that went viral in June 2019. Part 2: John talks to Northern Arizona University professor Amy Walsh about wildfires. Are the fires in Arizona getting worse and if so, why?
Arizona regents settle $2M lawsuit over gender pay gap
Three former college deans have settled their $2 million lawsuit against the Arizona Board of Regents alleging gender discrimination.
Texas district to begin drug testing students as young as 12
AMARILLO, Texas (AP) -- A school district in the Texas Panhandle will begin drug testing students as young as 12 years old who are interested in playing sports or participating in other extracurricular activities.
CEO: Schools reject offer to pay students' late lunch bills
The president of a Pennsylvania school board whose district had warned parents behind on lunch bills that their children could end up in foster care has rejected a CEO's offer to cover the cost, the businessman said Tuesday. Todd Carmichael, chief executive and co-founder of Philadelphia-based La Colombe Coffee, said he offered to give Wyoming Valley West School District $22,000 to wipe...
Carpenter leaves $3M fortune after death to put 33 people he didn't know through college
Karla Peterson and Jenna Herr, like most people, didn’t know how they were going to afford college. They were concerned about their chances of attending due to high costs and personal struggles.
Parents told they could lose kids over unpaid school lunches
A Pennsylvania school district is warning that children could end up in foster care if their parents do not pay overdue school lunch bills.
Canine cancer vaccine trial at ASU could possibly save millions of dogs
Arizona State University is leading the way in developing a vaccine that could save the lives of millions of dogs. This is all being done thanks to a $6.4 million donation from the Open Philanthropy Project.
Canine cancer vaccine trial begins at ASU
ASU is leading the way in developing a vaccine that could save millions of dogs. Researchers are testing a canine cancer vaccine and so far, things are going well. FOX 10's Danielle Miller reports.
School is about to start for some students
It may be hard to believe, but a new school year is just around the corner. FOX 10's Marcy Jones has more on this year's back to school hair trends, in this week's episode of Keeping Up With The Jones.
NAU football player found dead in Flagstaff home
Northern Arizona University Athletics says one of their football players passed away over the weekend.
Survey: 66 percent of American employees regret their college degrees
If you’ve ever wondered if your college degree was worth the student debt, you’re not alone. In an online salary survey conducted by PayScale involving 248,000 respondents, two-thirds of employees reported having educational regrets.
Cory's Corner: USAA's STEM KIDternship
Fox 10's Cory McCloskey reports
School in the Arizona desert teaches students skills needed for underwater welding
In the dry Arizona desert, students are training for lucrative careers underwater. FOX 10's Nicole Garcia reports.
64-year-old ASU racquetball player earns All-American honors
If you've ever played racquetball, you know it's a pretty demanding physical sport, but one Valley woman is taking her game to the next level.
Man fondled woman at ASU's Tempe campus; suspect sought
Officials with the Arizona State University Police Department say they are looking for a man who allegedly fondled a woman at the university's Tempe campus. FOX 10's Matt Galka reports.