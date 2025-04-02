Terrell Suggs: Ex-ASU, NFL star sentenced to probation over Scottsdale Starbucks incident

Former ASU football and NFL star Terrell Suggs was sentenced to 18 months of probation following his arrest in Scottsdale last year.

As part of his sentence, Suggs must also complete 100 hours of community service, among other requirements.

Suggs was arrested in March 2024 and later pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of disorderly conduct.

The backstory:

Police say Suggs was in line at a Starbucks drive-thru near Hayden Road and Thompson Peak Parkway when he backed into another car and got into an argument with the driver.

"[Suggs] then began to leave the drive thru but stopped shortly and then reached his left arm out of the open driver's window of his vehicle and displayed a black handgun in his left hand," court documents read. "The handgun was never pointed at the victim and was just merely shown, which the victim believed [Suggs] was threatening him with."

The incident was captured on the victim's dashcam video, police said.

Dig deeper:

Suggs was a standout football star at Hamilton High School in Chandler before playing for the Sun Devils. He was drafted 10th overall by the Baltimore Ravens in the 2003 NFL Draft.

Suggs spent 15 seasons with the Ravens, where he was named NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2011 and won his first Super Bowl the following year.

Suggs joined the Arizona Cardinals in 2019. He was released by Arizona and signed with the Kansas City Chiefs, where he won his second Super Bowl in 2020.

Outside linebacker Terrell Suggs #56 of the Arizona Cardinals on the bench during the NFL preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers at State Farm Stadium on August 08, 2019, in Glendale, Arizona. The Cardinals defeated the Chargers 17-13. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)