Phoenix motorcyclist badly hurt in crash; investigation underway
article
PHOENIX - A motorcyclist is in extremely critical condition after a Phoenix crash on Thursday afternoon.
What we know:
The April 3 crash happened near 75th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road around 2:30 p.m., Phoenix Police said.
It's unknown the circumstances surrounding the crash, but police say the driver was rushed to the hospital.
"Speed or impairment are not known at this time; however, this investigation is ongoing," police said.
What we don't know:
Police didn't say if another car was involved.
The name of the driver wasn't released.