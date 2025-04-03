Phoenix motorcyclist badly hurt in crash; investigation underway

article

The Brief A motorcyclist was badly hurt in a Phoenix crash on April 3 near 75th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road. Phoenix Police say it's unknown if speed and/or impairment were factors.



A motorcyclist is in extremely critical condition after a Phoenix crash on Thursday afternoon.

What we know:

The April 3 crash happened near 75th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road around 2:30 p.m., Phoenix Police said.

It's unknown the circumstances surrounding the crash, but police say the driver was rushed to the hospital.

"Speed or impairment are not known at this time; however, this investigation is ongoing," police said.

What we don't know:

Police didn't say if another car was involved.

The name of the driver wasn't released.

