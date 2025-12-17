Big change proposed to some AZ highways; 2 people shot at Phoenix apartments l Morning News Brief

article

From proposed legislation that would have a major impact on some Arizona interstates to a shooting at a Phoenix apartment complex that left two people hurt, here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of December 17.

1. Fasten your seatbelts

Local perspective:

House Bill 2059, called the Reasonable and Prudent Interstate Driving Act, or RAPID Act, would lift speed limits during the day on qualifying rural Arizona interstates, starting with a pilot program along a section of I-8.

What they're saying:

Arizona state Rep. Nick Kupper, who proposed the legislation, says he is modeling this off of similar "reasonable and prudent" practices in Montana and Germany.

"Both found that roughly 83% of drivers stayed around 77 mph because that’s where they feel comfortable," he said. "Drivers in these zones tend to keep a closer relative speed to each other compared to speed limit zones, which is a major factor in why these zones are actually safer."

2. Double shooting investigation

What we know:

A man and a woman suffered serious, life-threatening gunshot wounds in a shooting at an apartment complex near 67th Avenue and Indian School Road.

What we don't know:

No suspects have been identified and police did not say how the victims knew each other.

3. Rest in peace

What we know:

Gil Gerard, the actor best known for playing Buck Rogers in the Buck Rogers in the 25th Century movie and TV series, has died. He was 82.

What they're saying:

"Early this morning Gil - my soulmate - lost his fight with a rare and viciously aggressive form of cancer," Gerard's wife, Janet, said. "From the moment when we knew something was wrong to his death this morning was only days. No matter how many years I got to spend with him it would have [n]ever been enough. Hold the ones you have tightly and love them fiercely."

4. Razor blades found in bread

What we know:

Camille Benson, 33, is accused of placing razor blades inside loaves of bread that were sold at Mississippi Walmart stores.

What they're saying:

"The health and safety of our customers is always a top priority," Walmart said in a statement. "We have removed and thoroughly inspected all potentially affected products at impacted stores in Biloxi."

5. Death investigation at dollar store

What we know:

A female doctor was mysteriously found dead and possibly naked inside a freezer at a Dollar Tree store in Miami, Florida, according to police and media reports.

Dig deeper:

The woman was identified as 32-year-old Helen Massiell Garay Sanchez. Authorities say that surveillance footage indicated no foul play was involved.

A look at today's weather

