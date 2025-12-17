Arizona weather forecast: Mid-70s expected on Wednesday in Phoenix

The Brief The Valley's high is expected to reach the mid-70s on Dec. 17. Temps will warm up to around 80 degrees by the weekend. There will be a slight chance of rain next week on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.



The pattern persists: warm, dry and mostly sunny.

This Week:

The forecast high today in Phoenix is 76 degrees. Although above average, the middle 70s should feel beautiful around the Valley with light winds and a mostly sunny sky.

Winds will begin to increase in northern Arizona over the next few days thanks to a major wind event unfolding in areas to the north and northeast of Arizona. A powerful jet stream will bring those areas rain, snow and potentially damaging winds. The winds will mix down toward the northern tier of our state, bringing us the windier weather into the weekend. Gusts of around 15-25 mph are forecast today, 20-30 mph on Thursday and 30-40 mph on Friday. Gusty conditions may last into Saturday, too.

In the Valley, winds remain light with temperatures beginning to climb again. Highs around the upper 70s on Thursday and upper 70s to low 80s on Friday through early next week.

Looking Ahead:

Next week, the early outlook for Christmas is good! Christmas Eve is forecast to remain in the upper 70s with the middle 70s possible by Christmas Day.

A cool down and return of some wet weather is possible around Christmas Day – with rain chances increasing by 10% on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day and up to 20% the day after Christmas. It's still early to be certain about this pattern shift, so some changes to the forecast are likely in the week to come.

