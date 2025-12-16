2 victims seriously hurt in Phoenix apartment shooting

article

A man and woman were seriously hurt in a shooting on Tuesday night in Phoenix.

What we know:

The Dec. 16 shooting happened at an apartment complex near 67th Avenue and Indian School Road at around 7 p.m.

"Officers arrived in the area and found two adult victims suffering from gunshot wounds. The victims have been identified as an adult male and an adult female, and both are being treated at a local hospital with serious life-threatening injuries," Phoenix Police Sgt. Brian Bower said.

What we don't know:

As far as suspects, none have been identified as of Tuesday night.

Police did not say how the victims knew each other.

What's next:

The investigation into this shooting is ongoing.

Map of the area where the shooting happened