Man sentenced for attempt to kill wife's unborn baby; Kyrene decides on school closures | Nightly Roundup

East Valley school district votes on school closure plans; new developments in 'House of Horrors' case; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Tuesday, December 16, 2025.

1. Man sentenced for trying to kill wife's baby

(Yavapai County Attorney's Office)

A 43-year-old man was sentenced to prison for trying to kill his wife's unborn baby in October 2024.

Even though the baby did not survive, officials say 41-year-old Justin Noecker (pictured) was charged with attempted murder because while medical records were unable to determine if the cause of death was due to a miscarriage before the assault or if it was a result of Noecker's abuse, officials said the baby was believed to have been alive at the time of the assault.

2. East Valley school district makes decision on school closures

The governing board for Kyrene School District voted on plans that would close anywhere between five and eight of its schools.

District officials say their schools can serve up to 20,000 students, but they only serve 12,000 students at this time. The figure is also expected to drop by another 1,000 in the coming years.

3. Deadly crash closed part of I-17 for some time

Traffic was disrupted along a portion of the I-17 this afternoon as a result of a deadly crash.

The crash happened just before 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 16 beneath the Camelback Road overpass.

4. Suspect in Rob Reiner murder formally charged

(Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)

The son of Rob and Michele Reiner was formally charged with two counts of first-degree murder in connection with their deaths.

32-year-old Nick Reiner (pictured) was arrested after his parents were killed at their Brentwood home. Officials said Nick had not been medically cleared to appear in court.

5. New developments in ‘House of Horrors’ case

Sources tell us that a Chandler woman at the center of a high-profile animal cruelty case has taken a plea deal in two cases that were filed against her.

Sentencing for April McLaughlin (pictured) is reportedly set for Jan. 15, 2026.

A look at your weather for tomorrow

