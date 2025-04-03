Arizona AG says Trump, Musk are attempting to 'steal from all of you'

The Brief Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes and Rep. Greg Stanton held a town hall at the Dobson Community Center on April 3 to talk about the lawsuits against the Trump administration. They're firing back at the actions of President Trump for his orders on tariffs and election changes.



Attorney General Kris Mayes held a town hall in Mesa with U.S. Rep. Greg Stanton to give an update on nine federal lawsuits and commented on President Donald Trump's budget cuts and mass firings impacting Arizonans.

What we know:

Mayes announced a ninth lawsuit on April 3 against the Trump administration to block what she calls his election power grab.

"This is about protecting our state and this is about preventing things like slashing jobs, gutting essential services, leaving communities scrambling to pick up the pieces," she said.

She told the town hall's attendees that what's happening in the Trump administration is reckless, chaotic and illegal.

"We are hearing daily examples of discriminatory firings and the destructive purging of federal health and safety services," Mayes said. "Again, that is why I am fighting to stop Trump and Musk's illegal power grab and unconstitutional attempts to steal from all of you."

She listed the nine lawsuits filed since Trump took office, which include protecting the 14th Amendment and birthright citizenship, stopping public health grant cuts and stopping the federal funding freeze.

"Eight out of nine of these lawsuits that the Democratic AGs filed, we have won what is called a temporary restraining order, a TRO. What that means is a judge is saying it is highly likely we are going to succeed on the merits of these cases, and it's a federal judge putting an immediate stop to what Trump is doing," she explained.

Stanton said the courts stood firm and have said the president has overreached. Now, they say the challenge is making sure they fully enforce the orders.

"These tariffs, the largest tax increase in American history, are illegal. Here's the reason why it's illegal. Falsely claiming there's a national emergency. Read the constitution. Tariffs have to be done by Congress. Article 1 of the Constitution," Stanton said.

What they're saying:

A crowd of supporters filled the Dobson Community Center in Mesa, voicing their opinions and concerns.

"Now, just this week, eight ASU students had their visas revoked as well."

"My daughter is on furlough right now and is expecting to lose her job completely pretty soon. Her job was to work directly with USAID."

What's next:

This is Mayes' third town hall in Arizona since Trump took office. She told the audience that by Friday night, there would be a 10th lawsuit.

The other side:

Here's more on what Trump is saying of his recent decisions while serving out his second term.

Tariffs

Trump said he plans to impose "reciprocal" tariffs on duties that other countries charge on U.S. products but won't match the rates other countries have implemented.

"In other words, they charge us, we charge them. We charge them less. So how can anybody be upset?" Trump said on Wednesday.

On April 2, the president announced a 10% baseline tax on imports from all countries and higher tariff rates on dozens of nations that run trade surpluses with the U.S., but this won't change the existing tariffs, the White House said.

The White House says it expects to raise $100 billion in revenue annually from these new duties and Trump sees his tariffs as providing national redemption.

Elections

The president signed and issued the "​Preserving and Protecting the Integrity of American Elections" order on March 25.

In the order, Trump requires the Election Assistance Commission to require proof of citizenship for federal voting registration. It also limits mail-in voting, and ensures ballots are received by Election Day.

"Free, fair, and honest elections unmarred by fraud, errors, or suspicion are fundamental to maintaining our constitutional Republic," Trump said in the order. "The right of American citizens to have their votes properly counted and tabulated, without illegal dilution, is vital to determining the rightful winner of an election."

Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes expressed concern that the order could negatively impact the voting system.